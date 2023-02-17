Indonesian police fire tear gas to disperse soccer fans

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have fired tear gas outside a soccer stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province, months after the use of tear gas in another stadium caused one of the world’s worst sporting disasters. No injuries were reported on Friday, when thousands of fans fled tear gas at the entrance to the stadium after they attempted to enter the closed-door match. Organizers and police had decided to hold the match without spectators to avoid possible violence. Last October, police used tear gas to halt fans from rushing onto the pitch in a stadium in East Java’s Malang city, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which 135 people died.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.