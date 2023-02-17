Increased DUI patrol on Colorado roads for Presidents Day weekend

COLORADO (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding residents to celebrate President’s Day weekend safely. That means driving sober or getting sober rides.

"At the end of the party, you should never feel pressured to get your vehicle home safely - it's about your life and the safety of other innocent lives on the road with you," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Ease your mind and have your safe and sober ride set up in advance. We're doing our jobs out on the roads to stop impaired drivers, help us by not being one of them."

Beginning Feb. 17 through Feb. 28, CDOT will partner with Colorado State Patrol and more than 60 local law enforcement agencies across the state for the Presidents Week DUI enforcement period. There will be increased patrols to remove impaired drivers from the road.

According to CDOT, impaired driving fatalities made up 37% of Colorado’s 754 roadway fatalities in 2022. CDOT data shows that drivers between 25 and 34 made up more than 34% of DUI citations so far this year.

For this holiday weekend, Coloradans should: