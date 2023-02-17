Colorado Springs police now releasing body camera footage for all ‘critical incidents’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is now proactively releasing the body camera footage from all critical incidents, like officer-involved shootings.

The initiative is part of their Transparency Matters report, which began its research in Jan. of 2021.

CSPD said they think they are the first law enforcement agency in the state to have a procedure that establishes the consistent release of body camera footage. Their goal is to share the facts of the case with citizens to better inform them of the circumstances surrounding any given case.

Police said, better than telling people what happened, is showing them.

"Not so much with us telling them but sharing body-worn camera if applicable — sharing 9-1-1 audio — the actual evidence from those cases as quickly as possible," Lt. Pamela Castro with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The information released will aim to provide the community with a thorough explanation of the facts regarding a Significant Event. A Significant Event is defined as:

Any officer-involved shooting where CSPD personnel fired a weapon in the performance of their duties, not including non-injury unintentional discharges or shootings of animals

Any use of force event that necessitates the response of the Deadly Force Investigation Team

Any other police encounter deemed appropriate by the Chief of Police.

The information will be released within 21 days of the incident occurring. There are a few exceptions for when the significant event video would not be released. Such as a court order or abiding by other state laws.