PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 34-year-old Dennis Triggs pleaded guilty to two robbery charges last month.

According to a release from the Pueblo County sheriff's office, the first charge was related to a September 18 robbery of the J.R.'s Country Store off South Prairie Ave. The second was about a week later, at a US Bank located inside a Safeway in Pueblo West.

Trigg has been in Pueblo County Jail since September 2022.