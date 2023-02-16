Officials: Texas man kills 12-year-old twin daughters, self

FROST, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man fatally shot his twin 12-year-old daughters before killing himself last week after threatening violence against his family. The Texas Rangers said Thursday that 48-year-old Larry Thompson killed his daughters and then himself. The investigation by the Rangers and the Navarro County sheriff’s office into the Feb. 9 shooting is ongoing. The Navarro County sheriff’s office said Thompson’s wife had asked for a welfare check at the home in Frost, a city of about 600 people located about 50 miles south of Dallas. She told deputies she’d gone to another location with her children the night before after having a disagreement with her husband.

