Nevada officer slams student recording police, kneels on him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A school police officer in suburban Las Vegas was captured on cellphone video slamming a high school student to the ground and pinning him underneath his knee, prompting an investigation and renewed calls from Nevada activists who want to see police removed from schools. The Clark County School District Police Department says the Feb. 9 encounter outside Durango High School unfolded while officers were investigating a report of a firearms. The district has not identified the officer but says he was reassigned from patrol duties and is under investigation. The video shows the student being slammed to the ground after he starts recording police detaining other students. The school superintendent has called for a review of the police department’s use of force policies.

