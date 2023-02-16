Manitou Springs launches first-ever Citizens Academy

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a few weeks ago, the City of Manitou Springs held sign-ups for its first-ever Citizens Academy, where participants can get answers to questions like "how does city hall work" or "how does the city manage its water resources?"

According to officials, there was such a demand the city filled the 20 seats made available. Additionally, the city announced that it'll hold another academy later this year. Enrollment is free.

