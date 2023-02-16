Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with killings in 2020 that ended after a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after he had killed one man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia already had pleaded guilty to murder and other charges earlier this month in the sword attack. The killings led to a six-day search in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland. As part of a plea deal, Manfredonia has agreed to accept a 55-year prison sentence for his crimes when he is sentenced in April.

