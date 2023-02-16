California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California motorcycle club founder who killed three people in 1980 has been ordered to be released this week, after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Thomas Maniscalco has been incarcerated for nearly 40 years, after his 1994 conviction on three counts of second-degree murder with enhancements for being armed with a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison and has been denied parole twice. He was ordered released under California’s compassionate release law. Prosecutors on Thursday said he remains a threat to public safety. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.