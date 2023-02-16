Boat carrying 71 Rohingya refugees lands in Indonesia

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia (AP) — A boat carrying 71 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslims fleeing from refugee camps in Bangladesh has landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province, Fifteen-year-old Shorif Uddin, who was on the boat with his parents, says two or three people died while they were at sea because of a lack of food. He says the Rohingya had been unable to find work or achieve higher education in the refugee camps and decided to leave Bangladesh for Indonesia. He says his parents paid money to board the boat along with other refugees, but the captain fled the vessel as it was passing India.

By RISKA MUNAWARAH and YAYAN ZAMZAMI Associated Press

