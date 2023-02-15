S. Carolina House passes abortion ban; no sign of budging

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House shows no signs of budging from its proposed abortion restrictions. For the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal abortion protections, the chamber’s Republican supermajority has passed a near-total ban. By a 83-31 vote on Wednesday, the House advanced a ban from conception. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and the patient’s health and life. The move puts the House proposal at odds with the Senate’s ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected, around six weeks.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

