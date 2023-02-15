IT problems disrupt Lufthansa flights at Frankfurt Airport

A major disruption to the computer systems of German airline Lufthansa is causing delays and cancelations at its main hub in Frankfurt and beyond. The airline said in a statement Wednesday that Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss and Eurowings, “are affected by an IT outage.” The company said this was “causing flight delays and cancellations” and expressed regret at the inconvenience this was causing to passengers. German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa’s domestic flights were canceled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains. Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest, confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.