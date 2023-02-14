VT couldn’t have done more to stop ice deaths, official says

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says he doesn’t think there was anything more the state could have done to prevent the deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in two separate incidents within days of each other. The men fell through the ice and died this past week, prompting safety warnings from the state. Chris Herrick, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, said Tuesday that the state has consistently warned about the need to check ice before ice fishing. The 43rd annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby was also canceled as a result of ice conditions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.