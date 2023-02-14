Man’s leap saves him during Brooklyn U-Haul rampage

NEW YORK (AP) — The 66-year-old man who frantically leapt out of the way of a rampaging U-Haul truck driver on a Brooklyn sidewalk says he doesn’t know how he did it. Mohamed Abdelmagid was walking along Third Avenue in the Bay Ridge section on Brooklyn late Monday morning when he looked up from his phone to see the truck swerving onto the sidewalk toward him. He tried to sidestep out of the way and then dived to the ground, ending up with cracked ribs and a fracture in his ankle. The man driving the U-Haul was arrested after a pursuit through Brooklyn and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. One man was killed and eight people were injured.

