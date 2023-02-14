Lawyer: Pamela Smart, serving life sentence, asks for hope

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for Pamela Smart, who’s serving a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990, says a state council “brushed aside” her request for a chance at freedom. He asked New Hampshire’s highest court on Tuesday to order the panel to reconsider it. The justices questioned whether the council didn’t spend sufficient time looking at Smart’s voluminous petition last year before rejecting her request in a brief proceeding. Mark Sisti said there’s nothing to indicate the council took a serious look. The 55-year-old Smart has been in prison more than 30 years. She denied knowledge of the plot to kill her husband.

