Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former suburban Indianapolis daycare director is facing multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep. Fifty-two-year-old Tonya Rachelle Voris of Fortville faces 11 counts of neglect of a dependent and six counts of reckless supervision by a child care provider. Court records say Voris formerly operated the Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church in Cumberland. They say pastor David Faulk told Cumberland police he learned Voris and another employee gave 17 kids, ages 1 to 4, melatonin gummies without their parents’ consent from mid-December through the end of January. A telephone message seeking comment was left for Voris’ attorney Tuesday evening.

