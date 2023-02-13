Polish officials observe training of Ukrainians on new tanks

SWIETOSZOW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president and defense minister have met with Polish and foreign instructors intensively training Ukrainian troops to operate the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that some European countries have offered Kyiv to help fight the Russian invasion. President Andrzej Duda and minister Mariusz Blaszczak also watched Leopard 2 training Monday at a military base and test range in Swietoszow, in southwestern Poland. The training is part of the European Union’s military assistance to Ukraine. Taking part are Ukrainian tank crews from units fighting in the east of the country. The intensive training lasts up to 10 hours a day, including weekends, the Polish military said. Instruction is also being held in Germany.

