Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that security personnel have sealed up the family home of a Palestinian man who careened his car into a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring several others. Police released a video Sunday showing police and soldiers welding the doors and windows of the apartment in east Jerusalem shut. The move came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the dwelling immediately sealed after the Friday attack. It was the first step ahead of the apartment’s possible demolition. Three Israelis, including brothers aged 8 and 6, were killed in Friday’s attack at a bus stop in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramot.

