today at 11:36 AM
Published 12:05 PM

Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested at the Rockrimmon Apartments Friday night after kicking a police officer in the face while being detained, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they responded to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence call. Police learned a man had hit a woman over the head with a broom.

The man then passed out in the spare bedroom due to heavy intoxication. Police tried detaining the man but he became combative and police attempted to deploy tasers twice.

During the altercation, the man kicked an officer in the face, the officer sustained minor injures.

Fidel Bueno, 36, was arrested.

