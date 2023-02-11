In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him. A senior police officer said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Quran. He said Waris pasted images of himself, his wife and a knife on several pages of the book, displayed them and threw them about. The officer said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate to the others.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.