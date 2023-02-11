Canon City police searching for three missing and endangered girls

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department is looking for three missing girls who may be attempting to go to Colorado Springs. The department issued a missing and endangered alert around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

13-year-old Kaylee Lamb, 12-year-old Kylie Huston, and 13-year-old Love Quintana were last seen in the 700 block of Four Mile Parkway in Canon City.

Police say the girls were walking northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Course.

Canon City Police believe the girls may be picked up by an unknown man in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back. Police believe do not believe they were abducted.

If you see them or have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Canon City Police Department at 719-792-6411.