UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor. It would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” The proposed resolution, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is broader and less detailed than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan. U.N. diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private, said this was a deliberate decision by Ukraine and its backers to try to gain maximum support when the resolution is put to a vote on Feb. 23.

