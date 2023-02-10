New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung explores impermanence

NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent blue light display at the main branch of the New York Public Library for a fashion week show Friday. It was an exploration of the Buddhist concept of “anichya,” or impermanence. In butterfly motifs, wool jackets and hues of vermilion, saffron, burgundy and dusty pinks, Gurung was thinking of his homeland, Nepal. He hasn’t been home since before the pandemic. He tells The Associated Press his latest collection was motivated by a 10-day meditative retreat he recently experienced to “silence everything.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.