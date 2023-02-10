New White House comms director as re-election decision nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign. The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team. Ben LaBolt is to replace Kate Bedingfield by the end of the month. A person familiar with the president’s plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them and spoke on condition of anonymity, says Bedingfield is expected to be key in Biden’s likely re-election campaign as a consultant. Bedingfield’s departure is the latest for the administration, which saw little turnover during Biden’s first two years.

