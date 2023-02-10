Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:49 PM

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men’s basketball team

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said Thursday night the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from a rival school. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his possible involvement in the shooting. New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday has been canceled

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content