8 Croatians plead not guilty to child trafficking in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to new child trafficking charges in a Zambian court. The eight — four couples — were rearrested earlier this week on fresh charges of attempting to traffic four children from neighboring Congo. A senior Zambian immigration officer in the central city of Ndola has been added to the trafficking charges pressed against the Croatians. All denied the charges when the case came up before the court in Ndola. Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya on Friday adjourned the case to Feb. 14, when she said she will rule on whether the accused could be granted bail pending trial.

