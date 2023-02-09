Southern Colorado food pantries prepare for increase in need when SNAP benefits decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food pantries across Southern Colorado are preparing to see an increase in the number of people needing food assistance.

In March, cutbacks to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set in. It means big budget changes for thousands of Coloradans.

In December 2020, both state and federal governments raised the allotments for SNAP benefits to the maximum. Now, individuals will receive 90 dollars less in benefits, and families of four need to prepare for 360 dollars less a month.

"Food prices have remained abstinently high. Right now, in January of 2023, it’s still over 10 percent more expensive to go and buy your groceries this month than it was in January of 2022. The ending of the SNAP benefit in February just comes at a really hard for people who have been used to that increase in allocation," said Nate Springer, the CEO of Care and Share Food Bank.

Care and Share has 300 partner agencies across Southern Colorado serving 31 counties. They expect every pantry to feel the impacts of this change.

"I do expect to see a 15-20 percent increase in need across our food pantries in Southern Colorado when that allocation ends," said Springer.

Care and Share is preparing to put about 1 million more pounds of food out the door this year as compared to 2022.

"Give you some perspective, fiscal year 21 to 22 we did 20.2 million pounds of food, which is the equivalent of about 16.9 million meals. We just made it through the halfway mark for fiscal year this year and we’re on track to do 21 million pounds of food which will be about 17.5 million meals," said Springer.

The additional fund end on March 1, which is a loss of $55 million per month for the state of Colorado.