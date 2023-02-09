Suspect surrounded after 2nd Maryland police officer shot

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers was surrounded by law enforcement after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot. The officer was shot Thursday night during a search for a suspect who authorities say wounded a different officer while firing at police the previous afternoon. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded area near a shopping mall after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle Thursday night. The second wounded officer was listed in stable condition but on life support.

