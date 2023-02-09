Israeli army kills Palestinian it says tried to stab soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces have killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab a soldier in the West Bank, the latest violence in a period of heightened tensions in the occupied territory. The Israeli army said on Thursday it fired at a suspected Palestinian stabber who lunged toward a group of troops near the town of al-Fawar, southwest of the city of Hebron. It says the soldier the attacker sought to stab was not hurt. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the Palestinian as 22-year-old Sharif Rabaa. His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem to 43 since the start of this year.

