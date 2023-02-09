‘A dreadful coincidence’: A 2nd New Jersey council member is shot dead in a car. But officials don’t think they’re linked

By Mark Morales and Holly Yan, CNN

For the second time in about a week, a New Jersey council member was found shot to death in a car.

Milford Borough Councilman Russell Heller, 51, was in the parking lot of a PSE&G energy company facility in Somerset County when a former employee approached his car and shot him, a statement from the Somerset County prosecutor’s office said.

“The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation,” said Frank Roman, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

Roman also said Heller’s shooting is not connected to the recent killing of another council member in New Jersey.

Just last week, councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville was also shot and killed, Middlesex County officials said.

It’s a “dreadful coincidence” that two public servants were recently gunned down, the mayor of Milford Borough said.

“The common bond is that both of these council members love their town and were dedicated to doing good,” Mayor Henry Schepens said. “It’s not for the money, because there is no money. But you want your town to be the best it can be, and you donate your time.”

The councilman and suspect both worked at PSE&G

Police identified Heller’s shooter as former PSE&G employee Gary T. Curtis, 58, the Somerset County prosecutor’s office said.

Hours after the killing, police found Curtis in a nearby town. When they approached the vehicle, they found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said. Curtis was declared dead at the scene.

Heller, the slain councilman, was also an employee of PSE&G, the company tweeted Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G,” the company said. “He will be sorely missed by all, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. This event is tragic and disturbing, and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation.”

‘He was a friend to everyone’

Heller cared for his elderly parents, who lived next door to him, the mayor told CNN. Both his parents served as council members, and Heller’s father was a former mayor, Schepens said.

The last time Schepens saw his friend and colleague was on Monday, when they were getting a briefing by New Jersey State Police about safety measures for a local school.

“He always had a big smile. He was a friend to everyone,” Schepens said. “It’s hard to imagine someone being so opposed to him that this is a way of dealing with a situation.”

To honor the slain councilman, Schepens said he plans on trying to push through initiatives that Heller was passionate about.

Mourners grieve another slain council member

About 50 miles east of Milford Borough, residents in Sayreville borough are grappling with the death of Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman.

She was found dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday evening, Middlesex County officials said.

The investigation into Dwumfour’s death is ongoing.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said she was “shocked and saddened” that Dwumfour was “taken from us by a despicable criminal act.”

“Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and a community leader,” Kilpatrick said. “On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

