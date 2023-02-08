Shiffrin’s silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron’s record

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. An inspired Shiffrin went out a few hours later and put an end to her uncharacteristically miserable run in major races lately by winning a long-sought after medal in the super-G at the world championships. She finished 0.11 seconds behind Italian winner Marta Bassino to take the silver. Shiffrin says that records “keep pushing the level of sports whether it’s skiing or it’s basketball or it’s anything.”

