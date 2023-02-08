Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has asked the board of commissioners of the state’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders who allegedly abused their position for personal gain. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission concluded that its executive director and some other senior officials were diverting rare bottles of bourbon for their personal use. Kotek said the behavior is wholly unacceptable. The board of commissioners is appointed by the governor and in turn selects the executive director. Kotek asked Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to conduct an independent civil investigation.

