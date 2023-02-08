Gun, high-capacity magazine found inside Connecticut school

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager has been jailed on numerous charges after a fight in school led to the discovery of a gun and a high-capacity magazine hidden in a classroom closet. Police say the 18-year-old was first charged with assault and disorderly conduct after a fight with a 16-year-old at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center. Officers returned Tuesday and rearrested him on weapons charges after school security were told of the 9-millimeter gun and a loaded magazine. Hamden is located about 28 miles from Newtown, where 26 students and educators were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

