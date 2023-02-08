2 Indiana men could face life in prison in teen’s 1975 death

ALBION, Ind. (AP) — A judge says two Indiana men could face life in prison if they’re convicted in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a river nearly a half-century ago. State Police announced Tuesday that Fred Bandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman were arrested on one count each of murder in Laurel Jean Mitchell’s August 1975 killing. The News Sun of Kendallville reports a Noble County judge told the men, both 67, during their initial hearings Wednesday that they face a charge of murder in the first degree, which was how murder was defined in Indiana at the time of Mitchell’s killing. He told them that if they’re convicted, they could be sentenced to the maximum prison sentence in 1975 of life in prison.

