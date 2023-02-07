Family sues fraternity for $28M over pledge’s hazing death
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who died after a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million. A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Courtney White, Oakes’ cousin, filed a wrongful death suit naming Delta Chi Fraternity Inc., Delta Chi Educational Foundation and the VCU chapter of Delta Chi. VCU expelled Delta Chi in 2021, and the university settled with the Oakes family for nearly $1 million.