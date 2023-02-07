Democrats hope special elections win them Pa. House control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic candidates jumped to early leads based on mail-in votes in special elections for three Pittsburgh-area Pennsylvania House vacancies, contests that are likely to resolve a stalemate over majority control that has left the chamber in limbo. If Democrats sweep all three districts Tuesday, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority and will be the first time in 12 years that Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on. Allegheny County’s first results came from absentee and mail-in ballots, and all three Democratic candidates collected at least 88% of those votes, giving them each a margin of several thousand votes before in-person and other ballots were counted.

