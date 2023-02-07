Canadian endocrinologist among Wolf Prize winners

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Canadian endocrinologist whose research has helped develop therapies for diabetes and obesity and three chemists whose work has advanced our understanding of RNA were announced as among the winners of Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize this year. The 2023 laureates were announced Tuesday by the Wolf Foundation, a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in arts and sciences. Dozens of Wolf Prize Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes in the 45 years since its conception.

