Processing of the majority of state income tax filers to begin no later than Feb. 10

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced that processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than Feb. 10, 2023. People can still file their income tax returns right now through all methods except the state's Revenue Online platform.

The CDOR said Coloradans will only be able to use Revenue Online to file their state income taxes no later than Feb. 22, 2023.

“The Department’s employees are working to resolve the situation as fast as possible to reduce any inconvenience this may have for taxpayers, said Mark Ferrandino, Executive Director of the Department of Revenue in a press release. “We are committed to making sure our systems are thoroughly tested to prevent any errors that could result in additional delays in processing returns and refunds for Colorado taxpayers after the fact."

The state said Coloradans voted to lower the income tax rate to 4.4%, which coupled with multiple legislative changes created a "much larger end-of-year programming workload for the Department," resulting in a slight delay.

Up-to-date information on the delay can be found here.