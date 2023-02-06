Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for ‘hurting Muslimsentiment’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesperson for Pakistan’s media regulator says it has blocked Wikipedia for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing allegedly blasphemous content. The action was taken because a 48-hour deadline given to Wikipedia was ignored and some of the blasphemous content is still available on the site. That’s according to the spokesperson. She said Monday that Pakistani authorities are in talks with Wikipedia officials and the ban could be lifted if the platform completely removes anti-Islamic material. Pakistan briefly banned TikTok twice in the past, for allegedly uploading “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content.

