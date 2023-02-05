Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Nine people have died in avalanches in Austria and Italy over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps. Police said some of the victims were skiing outside marked resort areas despite warnings of elevated avalanche risk. On Sunday a snow plow driver in East Tirol in Austria was recovered dead after being swept away. In Oetztal a 32-year-old Chinese skier died, while in Zillertal a 17-year old male from New Zealand was buried and in Kleinwalsertal a 55-year-old German man missing since Friday was found dead. More than a dozen avalanches were reported in the Tirol region of Austria alone and authorities had set the warning level at four on a scale of five and urged caution.

