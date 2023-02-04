Punk icon Lydon fails in bid to play Eurovision Song Contest

LONDON (AP) — Punk icon John Lydon has failed in his attempt to become Ireland’s entry for the pop music competition the Eurovision Song Contest. The former Sex Pistols frontman entered the song “Hawaii” with his post-punk band Public Image Ltd. in the national runoff for May’s continent-wide contest. Jurors and viewers on Friday chose the song “We Are One” by the band Wild Youth to represent Ireland at the contest in May. The ex-punk firebrand once known as Johnny Rotten was born in London to Irish parents. He said “Hawaii” was a tribute to his wife, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool in May.

