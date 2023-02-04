Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy on a Northern California hiking trail. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA testing confirmed a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County. But the agency says efforts to find and capture the lion were hampered by bad weather, the animal’s nomadic lifestyle, and because investigators have been denied access to private property near the attack site. The boy was hiking with relatives when the cat pinned him to the ground. His mother chased it away. The boy’s face was scratched but officials say he wasn’t bitten.

