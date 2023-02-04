Skip to Content
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up on our writers’ predictions for the evening. Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we’ll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony. The Associated Press will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It’ll be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and right here on apnews.com.

