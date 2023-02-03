Texas power woes linger as Arctic air heads for New England

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As rising temperatures offered some hope for frustrated Texans shivering in their homes days after losing power in a deadly winter storm, another wave of frigid weather was taking aim at the northern U.S. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the duration of the icy storm that has plagued Texas and other southern states since this week has made it challenging to restore power. The storm is blamed for at least 10 deaths across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. A wave of Arctic air is forecast to target New England with the coldest weather in decades starting Friday. Wind chills could plunge to minus 50 degrees or lower.

