Failure to Protect: Pueblo man on trial for the murder of 15-month-old foster child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- New disturbing details about the murder of a young foster child came out of a Pueblo County Courtroom Friday.

Romando Jones, 38, is on trial for the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley. He's the boyfriend of the child's foster mother.

According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced a jury for the murder charge, but the courts declared a mistrial and jurors were sent home back on October 14, 2022.

The retrial was scheduled for Tuesday.

Friday was opening statements to the jury, with the prosecutor starting by cursing. On the day of Aiden's injuries, prosecutors believe Jones said "little [explicit], just shut up," before holding Aiden by the ankles and walking the toddler downstairs.

Moments later, Aiden's foster mother Dacey Spinuzzi, Jones’ girlfriend at the time, said Aiden was struggling to breath.

The state said Romando initially told Spinuzzi he tossed the child in a playroom. But, according to prosecutors, Aiden's injuries observed after his death are consistent with abuse, not an accident.

According to prosecutors, there was bleeding from Aiden's scalp, evidence of brain hemorrhaging, and fractures to his spine.

Jones' trial is expected to last through March.