Dutch ministry won’t appeal unlawful Afghan airstrike ruling

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it will not appeal a court ruling that Dutch forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, killing some 20 civilians, in a civil case. The District Court of The Hague found in November that the late-night attack violated international humanitarian law. The court sided with four survivors suing the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued that buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to parliament Friday that 15 years after the attack, the ministry “does not have any further or additional information to substantiate” the assertion that the compound was a military target.

