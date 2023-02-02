Separate shootings in South Africa towns leave 10 dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police in South Africa say 10 people have been killed in separate shootings in Eastern Cape province. The Wednesday night killings in two rural towns came on the heels of a shooting at a birthday party in the same province on Sunday that left eight people dead. The latest shootings happened in the towns of Qunu and Bityi. Unknown gunmen killed seven people in Qunu, and three people were fatally shot in Bityi. Police said Thursday that investigators were working to determine if the incidents were connected. No arrests have been made. Police said the motives for the shootings were unclear and investigators were working to determine if they were connected. No arrests have been made.

