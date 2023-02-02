Young mother, councilwoman shot to death outside NJ home
By MARYCLAIRE DALE and TED SHAFFREY
Associated Press
SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a young mother who served on her borough council was found shot to death in an SUV parked outside her suburban New Jersey home. The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found in the vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not made any arrests or said if they believe the motive for the slaying might be personal or political. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. She served as the borough’s liaison to the police department now helping to investigate her death.