US charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti’s president

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By GISELA SALOMON
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti’s president appear for the first time in U.S. federal court to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. If convicted, three of them face up to life imprisonment, while the forth faces up to 20 years. Haitian president  Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port-au-Prince on July, 7 2021.

Associated Press

