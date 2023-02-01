US charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti’s president appear for the first time in U.S. federal court to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. If convicted, three of them face up to life imprisonment, while the forth faces up to 20 years. Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port-au-Prince on July, 7 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.