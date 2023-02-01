Sony CFO to lead entertainment-electronic giant as president

TOKYO (AP) — Sony has appointed a company veteran as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change. Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s chief financial officer, will become the president and COO. Kenichiro Yoshida remains chairman and chief executive, signaling continuity at the Tokyo-based maker of PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies. Sony reported a decline in its profit in the last quarter. The managerial change is meant to strengthen Sony’s management across its diverse operations. It has won unanimous board approval. Sony, long synonymous with Japan’s technological prowess, has struggled in recent years to optimize its sprawling operations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.